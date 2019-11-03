Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Stewart. View Sign Service Information Holloway Funeral Home 112 South Bayview Blvd Oldsmar , FL 34677 (813)-855-2439 Send Flowers Obituary

STEWART, Claudia Heim (Tucker) daughter of the late Emil Francis "E. Frank" Heim and Catherine Cremen Heim, died October 14, 2019. Born and raised in Baltimore, Claudia graduated from Shrine of the Sacred Heart School, Mount Saint Agnes High School, Towson University, and the University of Baltimore School of Law. The majority of her professional career was spent as a prosecuting attorney for the State of Florida where, upon her marriage to James Luther Stewart in 1983, she and her two children relocated. Claudia Stewart is survived by her son, William Earl Tucker III and his wife, Tracy Diamond (Tucker), of Dunedin, FL and Mount Airy, MD; her daughter, Ann Tracey Tucker (Kozar) of Safety Harbor, FL; her brother, William Duston Heim and sister in-law, Cynthia Marie Berecek of Annapolis, MD and Aspen, CO; her stepson, Jason Leyden Stewart, wife Greta Stewart; and step granddaughter, Hannah Leyden Stewart of Moseley, VA; and her goddaughter, Kathryn T. Jenkins (Lyford) of Baltimore, MD, along with numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, James Luther Stewart; her sister, Arden Marie Cox and brother in-law, Sidney Stuart Cox; her brothers, Carter James Heim, Emil Francis "Frank: Heim Jr., and Robert Joseph Heim; her son-in-law, John Michael Kozar; and her godson, John Francis Heim. A Funeral Mass will be held at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, 2405 Phillippe Pkwy., Safety Harbor, FL at 12 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019. A final service at Arlington National Cemetery will be planned for the Spring. For those wishing to donate in Claudia Stewart's memory, the family suggests Catholic Charities USA at:

