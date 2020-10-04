Clayton DEAN

DEAN, Clayton USN 88, of Lutz, Florida passed away October 1, 2020. He was born in Cochran, Georgia and moved to Florida as a child. Clayton served in The United States Navy. He was Christian in Faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Land O' Lakes. Clayton liked working with his hands, being outdoors and always enjoyed helping people. He had a gentle soul and a strong belief in doing what was right. When he wasn't being serious, he sure knew how to crack a joke and bring on a laugh. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Maralyn; and his only son, Craig; and finally reunited with all his brothers. I'm sure they'll meet him in heaven, with open arms. He is survived by his daughters, Carol (Patrick) Robbins, Cheryl (Bart) Baker, Colleen (Eric) Newsome and Christine (Mike) Lacy; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. His family will surely miss him. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6 at Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes 34639 from 9-10 am with funeral services to follow at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at 12:30 at Florida National Cemetery where military honors will be rendered. Loyless Funeral Home www.loylessfuneralhomes.com