BEATTY, Clayton Ray
65, of Wesley Chapel, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital. Clayton was born in Weirton, West Virginia to parents, Buck and Freda (Woodward) Beatty. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include children, John Christopher Beatty and Amy Vincent; sisters, Lee Ann Franklin and Darla Fendall. A Celebration of Life will be held for Clayton June 8, 11 am, at Life Church in Wesley Chapel. Arrangements by:
Hodges Family Funeral Home
301 Chapel, Dade City, Florida
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019