Service Information Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home 1500 Frederick Road Opelika , AL 36801 (334)-749-8700 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home Graveside service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hillsboro Memorial Gardens Tampa , FL





87, of Auburn, AL went home to be with his Lord and Savior and to join his loving wife May 2, 2019. Clayton was born in Tampa, FL to Sidney Glenn Sheppard and Dorothy Lovie Knight Sheppard January 22, 1932. He was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and worked 35 years at TECO until his retirement in 1989. Clayton met the love of his life and future wife, Mildred Roselyn Hoyle, on a blind-date when they were teenagers. They were married February 2, 1951 and together raised five children. After retirement, they moved to their beloved mountains of North Georgia, where they remained until they moved to Auburn, AL. He and Mildred became members of the Ledbetter Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Opelika.



Clayton is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Mildred Sheppard (Aug. 11, 1932-May 3, 2017); his parents, Glenn and Dorothy Sheppard; brother, Edward Sheppard; and a son, William S. Sheppard.



He is survived by his sons, Glenn (Sally), Daniel (Linda), Charles (Juanita); daughter, Kathryn (Richard); 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren with one on the way; a brother, Wallace (Mary) Sheppard; sister, Sylvia (Tom) Schmidtetter; plus many nephews and nieces.



Clayton will be buried at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens in Tampa, FL, May 7, 2019. Visitation will be 1-2 pm, at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, and a graveside service will be 2-3 pm.



The family wishes to thank those who took loving care of their beloved father, Morningside of Auburn, Dr. Brian Wood and his nurse at Primary Medicine, and special caregiver, Linda Stinson. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.



