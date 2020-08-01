Clayton WILSON

WILSON, Clayton William age 86, he left us on July 30, 2020. Born June 28, 1934 in Lowell, MA he was raised in Sanford, a small town in southern Maine. He was a gifted musician and had his own dance band in high school. After auditioning, he was accepted as a member of the Air Force Band stationed in Washington DC and traveled throughout the US as well as Europe and North Africa. When discharged, he embarked on a career in banking and was very involved in different marketing positions in Washington DC, New York, and Montreal, Canada. He also received a Bachelor of Commercial Science degree from Ben Franklin University in DC. He abandoned his banking career and came to Florida in 1970. After frolicking in the sunshine for a few years, he became involved in the cemetery business and started as an officer/sales manager with Woodlawn Memory Gardens here in St. Petersburg. Eventually he became President and sole owner of the Park. He loved being active and involved in many civic organizations. He was a dedicated volunteer with Hospice of the Florida Suncoast for over 25 years. He was selected as Volunteer of the Year in 2003. One of his greatest loves though, was being an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1982. He is survived by his son, Gregory; two grandchildren, Adam and Sarah, and their three children. Rather than having any type of memorial service, Clay requested that you take a few moments to celebrate all the wonders you have been blessed with in your life. Adios Amigos. 'I love you all.'



