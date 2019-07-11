Cleanzie Lee JAMES

Obituary
JAMES, Cleanzie Lee

80, of St. Petersburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Survivors include one son, Arthur Watts Jr.; three daughters, Cynthia James, Patricia (Tony) Lender, and Carol Wilson; two brothers, Alphonso (Sylvia) McWhite and Johnnail (Isabell) McWhite; two sisters, Rita Bradley and Betty (Daniel) Russell; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 5-8 pm, at Zion Hill Mortuary. Funeral will be Saturday, 2 pm, at Genesis Worship Center. Online Guestbook at [email protected]
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 11, 2019
