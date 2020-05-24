VORE, Clellan Odell Jr. "Dell" 84, passed peacefully at home May 19, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Judy, (Judith Baldwin) whom he affectionately called "Charlie"; his cherished sister, Linda Sweet; and niece, Shannon; two children, son, Victor Vore; grandchildren, Veronica Woodcock, Tyler Vore and Nikki Miljure of Inverness; loving daughter, Vickie Ward; grandchildren, Brian O'dell Page, Gregory Page; and twelve great-grandchildren. Dell enjoyed close relationships with his stepdaughters, "Mimi" Hutcheson (Kathy), Nancy Hutcheson Harris, Jill Hutcheson Shepard (Dave), of Tampa and Holly Hutcheson McRae (John) of California; and six step grandchildren, Laura of New York, Sarah and Drew of Tampa; Reed, Will and Finn of California. Dell was born in Pontiac, Michigan and was always proud of his Michigan heritage. After marrying Judy, in 1976, they enjoyed an active Florida life in Odessa then Inverness and with summers relaxing with their neighbors, hummingbirds and bears in their mountain home he designed and built in Cashiers, North Carolina. He and Judy loved to travel and did, enjoying the planning as much as the adventures. Dell wanted to first see our own beautiful country, so off they went in their RV with their beloved Yorkies, Chihuahuas, and Chorkies, visiting national parks, relatives and friends along the way. Their travels included many trips abroad. As a builder, Dell especially loved the architecture of Italy, Greece and Turkey. Although a man of few words, he was never more animated than when describing their adventures and the many unexpected kindnesses experienced on their travels. During the last 10 years, Dell fought like the proud Marine he was, many health challenges but never wavered in his care and devotion to Judy. Heartfelt thanks to Ann, Faith, Casey, Dr. Hal Appelbaum and Dr. Nathan Do, for their dedication, support and cheer. Due to Covid and Dell's preference, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers and in honor of the many dogs he raised and loved, please contribute as you are able, to the Humane Society of Tampa. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.