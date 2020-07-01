Cletis McAdams

MCADAMS, Cletis M. 86, of Tampa, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born May 16, 1934 in Jena, LA to the union of her parents, Theodora Augustus and Annie Ethel Beaubouef Richardson. She is survived by her son, Joseph P. McAdams and his wife, Phyllis McAdams; her daughters, JoAnne Allred and Karen Cash; four grandchildren; nine great-grand-children; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Joseph E. McAdams; sister, Bernice Simmons and brother, Billy Richardson. Cletis loved the Lord, her family, and her friends. She was a member of Northgate Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at Northgate Baptist Church, 1301 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa FL 33612 with Dr. Michael McBride officiating. Gonzalez Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store