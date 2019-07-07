Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Clifford B. HARDY


1938 - 2019
Clifford B. HARDY Obituary
HARDY, Clifford B.

80 of Tampa died Wednesday July 3, 2019. Mr. Hardy was born in New Brunswick, NJ. He was a graduate of Elon University where he was student body president and a devoted Alumnus. He continued his studies at the University of North Carolina where he earned his Masters in political science. Clifford used his leadership skills to help others through public service. He began his professional career with the US Housing and Urban Development and upon relocating to Tampa was the executive director of the Tampa Housing Authority before serving as the founding CEO of First Housing Development Corp where he served for nearly 25 years until his retirement in 2004. His belief in serving others advanced him professionally and carried over into every aspect of his life. He was a friend who could be counted on and led a diverse life finding balance in family and friendships. Survivors include his beloved wife of 38 years, Judy; daughters and sons-in-law, Alice and Bob Walker, Cheryl Hardy-Gostin, and Joe and Pam Menendez; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Jessie Hardy; ten cherished grandchildren; a great-grandchild; his sisters and brother-in-law, Joanne Walters and Linda and George Zsamba; and his loyal Border Collie, Annie. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 11 am at the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. San Jose Street, Tampa. The family will receive friends prior to service from 10-11 am. Private interment will be at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Clifford Hardy '62 and Judy Morris-Hardy International Study Endowment C/O Elon University, 50 Campus Drive, Elon, NC 27244 or to a . Condolences may be expressed online at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019
