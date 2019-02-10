|
|
FALKENHAYN, Clifford G.
Age 82, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Palm Harbor. He is survived by his wife of over 47 years, Mary Frances (Marr); his children, Julianne, Edward (Carrie), Robert (Kim), Albert, Ian; cherished grandchildren; and his brother, Edward (Ildiko). He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Peggy. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 23, 10-11am, at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens, Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Rotary Club of East Lake Sunrise (eastlakerotary.org)or SuncoastHospiceFoundation.org. Curlewhills F.H.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019