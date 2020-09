QUILTY, Clifford Jr. 71, born Nov. 6, 1948 in New York City, NY; died May 26, 2020. With great sadness I need to tell all of Cliff's passing. His jokes and wit will be missed by all who knew him. He was an intelligent, kind and gentle man. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Cliff. Now you join Mom, Dad, Joel, and Patty in heaven. Love and miss you, your sister Doreen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store