ROGERS, Clifford S.



"Trigger" 68, passed away on April 8, 2019. Clifford was born in Chickamauga, GA on December 28, 1950, son of the late Roy and Marietta Rogers. He was a graduate of Russell High School in East Point, GA. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Barbara A. Rogers; his daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Jason Lipp; son, Michael Randall; sister and brother-in-law, Reta and Bill Miller; his sister, Mary B. Barth; and brother, John R. Bayless. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Amanda and Aaron Lipp, Eros Randall. He was a skilled fabricator and welder who worked at the Westinghouse Tampa steam generator plant for over 10 years until plant closure. He continued working as a welder in the defense industry in Pinellas Park and finished working with Pinellas County for many years until retirement at 65. Clifford Rogers was also involved in dirt track racing like his father, Roy A. Rogers. He raced his own car in the Florida area for a few years. He was an excellent auto mechanic in building his own race car and doing repair work for others. He also was a big fan of NASCAR and followed every race for years. His compassion and good nature will be remembered by all who knew him.

