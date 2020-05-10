TOOKER, Clifford Leon 72, of Brooks-ville, passed away March 21, 2020, survived by wife of three years, Virginia. Cliff was a born again Christian who loved the Lord. He was a kind, honorable gentle man who loved his family. He was a hard working man who ran his lawn business, Community Lawn Services, for over 40 years. He enjoyed restoring his Corvette and going to car swap meets and going to the Citrus County Speedway in Inverness. Cliff was a graduate of Edmore High School and joined the United States Marines and served in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lisle and Helen Tooker of Ed-more, Michigan. He is survived by his siblings, brothers, Ken Tooker, Robert Tooker (Sue); and his sister, Ann Larson (Jim). He will me missed greatly by his children, sons, Travis and Tanner Tooker; daughter, Catie Blacklidge (Patrick); his ex-wife, Connie Clairmont (Mark); and stepson, Toby Wine. His wishes were to be buried in Bushnell's National Cemetery. Due to restrictions no service is scheduled at this time.



