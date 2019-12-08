WHITE, Clifton B. went to be home with his Lord and Savior on December 6, 2019, after a long battle with MS. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on July 6, 1929. He spent his working career at Florida Steel Corp. And served as church treasurer at both Bayshore Baptist and Bell Shoals Baptist Churches. Cliff served his country in U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Beren. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; children, Anne (Tim), Cliff (Renee); grandchildren, TJ (Angela), David (Brittany), Buddy, Elizabeth and Joshua; and great-granddaughter, Adalyn. Service at 11 am, Tuesday, Dec. 10at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bell Shoals Baptist Church or National MS Society.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019