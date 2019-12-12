DAVIS, Clinton 65, of St. Petersburg, FL, transi- tioned December 7, 2019. He was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School (Class of 1972) and St. Petersburg Junior College. He was employed at Peltz Shoe Store and is survived by one son, Joshua R. Davis Sr. (Alexa Cohen); daughters, Tamara DeBose (Christopher) and Julia Davis (Damarius Brinson Jr.); three sisters, three brothers, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; ot- her relatives. Funeral Service, Monday, Dec. 16, 1 pm, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation, Sunday, Dec. 15, 3-6 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019