LOWMAN, Clinton Hooper a vibrant son, brother, and friend to all, entered into heaven the evening of February 26, 2020. He was the heart of his parents and brother. Clint's fun loving way and desire to help others overcome their problems was evident in his willingness to work in the field of mental health and addiction. Clint was an avid sports fan and loved the Bucs. When in Tampa, you often saw him on the field or at practice enjoying the spirit of the game. Clint's joy was spending time on the family farm named after him and his brother "HooperWill" Farm. Clint named every bull from Tyson to the newest bull being named Alstott. Clint attended Tampa Catholic, Chamberlin High and Hillsborough Community College. A gifted writer, Clint also enjoyed speaking at clinics throughout south Florida. Preceded in death by his grandparents whom he adored, Clint is survived by his father, W. Gary Lowman; mother, Rita Johnston Lowman; brother, Gary Lowman; brother-in-law, Brock McCormack, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. A Celebration of Clint's life will take place at 3 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, located at 3207 W. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL. 33618. The family will receive friends one hour prior. A graveside service will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. www.BloundCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020