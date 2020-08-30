1/1
Clinton Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MITCHELL, Clinton B. 92, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully August 19, 2020 at the Masonic Home. Clint was a lifelong resident of Clearwater, attended Clearwater High School, owned the Clearwater Paint Company for 60 years and worked at Jim's Harley Davidson over 10 years. Clint rode motorcycles his entire life, rode all over the world traveling across the U.S., Mexico, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden, participated in Shrine motorcycle competitions, and won many awards. He was a Shriner for 69 years and was director of the Motorcycle Drill Team and President of the Southeastern Shrine Association. Additionally, Clint was a Mason from the Clearwater Lodge No. 127, a Scottish Rite and an Honorary Member of both Florida Shrine Temples. Clint thoroughly enjoyed people, was surrounded with many friends, and organized a "Coffee Klatch" with business owners and Shriners. Clint was a great story teller and could easily gather an audience to listen. He loved sports, played football and baseball in high school, and was a Bucs and Rays season ticket holder for years. Clint is survived by his children, Gene Mitchell (Beth), Richard Mitchell, Linda Cakalac (Tom), and Tim Mitchell (Janelle); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his niece, Jamie Rosenkrans. A walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 9:30-10:30 am at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 MLK St. N., St. Petersburg with a Celebration of Life service at 11 am. Space is limited due to virus restrictions, please contact Jamie Rosenkrans to reserve a seat at the service. Condolences may be left online at: www.andersonmcqueen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved