Clinton Mitchell

MITCHELL, Clinton B. 92, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully August 19, 2020 at the Masonic Home. Clint was a lifelong resident of Clearwater, attended Clearwater High School, owned the Clearwater Paint Company for 60 years and worked at Jim's Harley Davidson over 10 years. Clint rode motorcycles his entire life, rode all over the world traveling across the U.S., Mexico, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden, participated in Shrine motorcycle competitions, and won many awards. He was a Shriner for 69 years and was director of the Motorcycle Drill Team and President of the Southeastern Shrine Association. Additionally, Clint was a Mason from the Clearwater Lodge No. 127, a Scottish Rite and an Honorary Member of both Florida Shrine Temples. Clint thoroughly enjoyed people, was surrounded with many friends, and organized a "Coffee Klatch" with business owners and Shriners. Clint was a great story teller and could easily gather an audience to listen. He loved sports, played football and baseball in high school, and was a Bucs and Rays season ticket holder for years. Clint is survived by his children, Gene Mitchell (Beth), Richard Mitchell, Linda Cakalac (Tom), and Tim Mitchell (Janelle); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his niece, Jamie Rosenkrans. A walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 9:30-10:30 am at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 MLK St. N., St. Petersburg with a Celebration of Life service at 11 am. Space is limited due to virus restrictions, please contact Jamie Rosenkrans to reserve a seat at the service. Condolences may be left online at: www.andersonmcqueen.com