LANCASTER, Clyde 82, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned February 19, 2020. He was the owner of Lancaster's Landscaping Company. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Lancaster; three sons, Gary, Clyde, and Michael Lancaster; two daughters, Carmen and Michelle Lancaster; special daughter, Lakia Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday March 7, 11 am, at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 3-5 pm, at at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, and family will receive friends 6 pm, at the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020