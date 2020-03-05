Clyde LANCASTER

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Obituary
Send Flowers

LANCASTER, Clyde 82, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned February 19, 2020. He was the owner of Lancaster's Landscaping Company. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Lancaster; three sons, Gary, Clyde, and Michael Lancaster; two daughters, Carmen and Michelle Lancaster; special daughter, Lakia Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday March 7, 11 am, at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 3-5 pm, at at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, and family will receive friends 6 pm, at the church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.