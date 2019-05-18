|
LONDON, Clyde "Gene"
70, passed away April 29, 2019. Born in Largo, FL, Gene lived the last 60 years in Hudson. Gene was a U.S. Army veteran having served two tours in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of a shrimp boat in Hudson for many years and later he started a business transporting prefab buildings. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 47 years, Shirley (Damon) London and their children, Jon, Quinn, Shanna London, his daughter, Tammie Mendoza. Survivors include his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Dorothy (Hartman) London; a brother Charles; his two sisters, Shirley Bishop and Donna Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 18, 2019