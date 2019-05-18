Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde "Gene" London

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clyde "Gene" London Obituary
LONDON, Clyde "Gene"

70, passed away April 29, 2019. Born in Largo, FL, Gene lived the last 60 years in Hudson. Gene was a U.S. Army veteran having served two tours in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of a shrimp boat in Hudson for many years and later he started a business transporting prefab buildings. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 47 years, Shirley (Damon) London and their children, Jon, Quinn, Shanna London, his daughter, Tammie Mendoza. Survivors include his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Dorothy (Hartman) London; a brother Charles; his two sisters, Shirley Bishop and Donna Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now