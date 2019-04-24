SPRAGUE, Cody A.
26, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned April 18, 2019. He was a graduate of Dixie Hollins High School. He is survived by daughter, Alice Rose; Sprague; parents, Angela M. Williams and Lee A. Sprague; sister, Christine M. Sprague; stepfather, Edward DeStefano; grandparents, Phyllis Williams and Debra Bingham; uncles, aunts, and cousins. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 25, 5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel (727) 894-2266, with visitation 3 pm, until service time.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019