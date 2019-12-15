Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. Thomas D. McGURK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McGURK, Col. Thomas D. USAF (Ret.) passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Col. McGurk was born in Danville, Illinois February 27, 1943, the second son of Thomas and Elizabeth McGurk, formerly of Treasure Island. He had a 26 1/2 year career in the United States Air Force, primarily as a pilot. During that time, he served as a Senior Command Pilot, Base Commander, Squadron Commander, and aide-de-camp to the Commander of the Military Airlift Command. He received a Purple Heart in Vietnam for wounds received in combat, among other decorations. After retirement from military service, he embarked on a career in politics and administration in Tallahassee, eventually serving as Secretary of the Department of Management Administration and, later, of the Agency for Workforce Innovation under Governor Jeb Bush. He retired from that role to undertake an ultimately unsuccessful run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Tom was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed travel, volunteering, and the company of his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Michael F. McGurk. Survivors include his wife, Donna; son, Tom (Monica); daughter, Kim (Gale); sister, Betsy; brothers, Pat and Tim; and grandchildren, Thomas, Reagan, John, Owen, Jake, and Mitch. Colonel McGurk will be interred with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in the coming months.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019

