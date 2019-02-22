BARTH, Col. William Max USMC (Ret.)
71, passed away November 26, 2018. He served in the Marine Corp for 35 plus years, to include the Vietnam War and with General Schwarzkopf in the Gulf War. He retired as a Colonel in 2003. After retiring, he was employed as a contractor with Homeland Security and was last based at Quantico, VA. Max is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Amanda, her husband, Lt. Colonel John Habbestad, USAF and their children, Madison, Nathan and Emily; sister-in-law, Hope Lindsay; and nephew, William Lindsay. Interment with full military honors was at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA on January 18, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019