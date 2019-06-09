Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coleen Schoendienst STRAIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





daughter of the late Louis and Loretta Schoendienst, and wife of 45 years to James Ronald Strain (Dec. 2009), passed away in North Carolina on May 17, 2019. She leaves behind her two beloved sisters, Anita Russell and Joan Bacon and their families; as well as her son, James; daughter, Carolyn; and five grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating and honoring Coleen's life, will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road., Greensboro, NC 27410.Coleen spent her life caring for others, for many years as a homemaker while attending nursing school, and then as an ICU nurse and as Nursing Administrator at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. In her off hours, she often tended to wild animals, from bluebirds and ducks to a stranded baby manatee found in her backyard. She loved gardening and was a talented piano player and oil painter. Her big heart and sarcastic sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Online condolence may be made at:



STRAIN, Coleen Schoendienst daughter of the late Louis and Loretta Schoendienst, and wife of 45 years to James Ronald Strain (Dec. 2009), passed away in North Carolina on May 17, 2019. She leaves behind her two beloved sisters, Anita Russell and Joan Bacon and their families; as well as her son, James; daughter, Carolyn; and five grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating and honoring Coleen's life, will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road., Greensboro, NC 27410.Coleen spent her life caring for others, for many years as a homemaker while attending nursing school, and then as an ICU nurse and as Nursing Administrator at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. In her off hours, she often tended to wild animals, from bluebirds and ducks to a stranded baby manatee found in her backyard. She loved gardening and was a talented piano player and oil painter. Her big heart and sarcastic sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Online condolence may be made at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019

