OTTINGER, Coletta A. 93, of Valrico, FL, quietly passed away November 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon retirement in 1981, she moved to St. Petersburg, FL with her husband. Coletta was preceded in death by her husband, David Hawk Ottinger. She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Ken, deceased) Zolna, Susan (Bob) Preising, Joan (Allan) Burke, and Beth (Greg) Denk; one brother and his wife; one sister; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice of Hillsborough County for their excellent care.
