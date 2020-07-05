1/1
Colin Buck
BUCK, Colin 33, Tarpon Springs, passed away June 19, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Karen Buck; and his siblings, Mark Thomas, Cherie Thomas, David Thomas, Jennifer Stapleton, Matthew Thomas, Justin Buck, and his twin brother, Chad Buck; and several nieces and nephews; his aunt, Judy and uncle, Bill Johns, and aunt, Diane Correll. He is predeceased by his father, Dean Buck and brother, Scot Thomas. Having spent his entire life in the Dunedin, Tarpon Springs area, Colin was known and loved by many. He attended Tarpon Springs High School. He worked as an account manager for Preferred Staffing Group in Tarpon Springs, with his beloved friend, Panagiotis Koulias. Colin was an athlete, who played baseball for Dunedin American, including their Allstar Team and also played football for Dunedin Jr. Falcons. He enjoyed spending Sundays with his family and many friends watching his favorite team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020, 11 am to 1 pm with Funeral Service at 1 pm at Dobies Funeral Home Tarpon Springs. Burial to follow at Cycadia Cemetery. DobiesFH/Tarpon Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
