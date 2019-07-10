BYRNES, Colin Patrick
39, of Tampa, FL, passed away July 6, 2019 after battling a series of health issues. He is survived by his beloved son, Jameson Patrick Byrnes; his father, Kevin Byrnes; brother Brian Byrnes and his wife, Macarena; sister, Meghan Chapman and her husband, Scott; nephews, Bautista and Bastian Byrnes; and nieces, Lilly and Maeve Chapman. He was predeceased by his mother, Maureen Knerr Byrnes. A devoted father, Colin loved spending time with his son, attending sporting events together, swimming in the pool, and cheering for the Buffalo Bills. Viewing will be Thursday, July 11, 6-8 pm, at Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770. Funeral mass will be Friday, July 12, 10 am, at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 245 Dory Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Colin's name to McQuaid Jesuit High School, 1800 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester, NY 14618.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019