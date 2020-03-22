Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin STUTESMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STUTESMAN, Colin 76, died peacefully March 14, 2020 at his home in Brandon, FL after a long battle with ALS. Colin was born February 10, 1944, in Fairview, MI to Ervin and Greta Stutes- man. He served honorably in the US Air Force overseas during the Vietnam War. Colin had an adventurous and gregarious spirit. He was a marathon runner, a pilot, and a scuba diver, but his greatest passion in life was his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret; daughters, Marcy Ryan and Stacy Loper; sons-in-law, Jason Ryan and John Loper; and his four grandchildren, Nathan, Madeline, Josh and Cody. His family will continue to help find a cure and support other families living with ALS. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

STUTESMAN, Colin 76, died peacefully March 14, 2020 at his home in Brandon, FL after a long battle with ALS. Colin was born February 10, 1944, in Fairview, MI to Ervin and Greta Stutes- man. He served honorably in the US Air Force overseas during the Vietnam War. Colin had an adventurous and gregarious spirit. He was a marathon runner, a pilot, and a scuba diver, but his greatest passion in life was his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret; daughters, Marcy Ryan and Stacy Loper; sons-in-law, Jason Ryan and John Loper; and his four grandchildren, Nathan, Madeline, Josh and Cody. His family will continue to help find a cure and support other families living with ALS. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close