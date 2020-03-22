STUTESMAN, Colin 76, died peacefully March 14, 2020 at his home in Brandon, FL after a long battle with ALS. Colin was born February 10, 1944, in Fairview, MI to Ervin and Greta Stutes- man. He served honorably in the US Air Force overseas during the Vietnam War. Colin had an adventurous and gregarious spirit. He was a marathon runner, a pilot, and a scuba diver, but his greatest passion in life was his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret; daughters, Marcy Ryan and Stacy Loper; sons-in-law, Jason Ryan and John Loper; and his four grandchildren, Nathan, Madeline, Josh and Cody. His family will continue to help find a cure and support other families living with ALS. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020