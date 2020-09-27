1/1
Colleen DEARTH
1967 - 2020
DEARTH, Colleen Mary (Murray) with her daughter Peyton holding one hand, and her mother Maureen holding the other hand, Colleen peacefully passed away on Sept. 15, 2020 at 1:13 pm. Born Sept. 27, 1967 to William and Maureen Murray, Colleen was raised in New Providence, NJ until she moved to Florida to attend St. Leo College where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1989. She had a long career first with Smith Barney and then with Jaffe Tilchin Wealth Management. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dearth; her daughter, Peyton Patterson; her son, Jacob Patterson; her brother, Patrick Murray; and her mother, Maureen Murray. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a Celebration of Life, by invitation only, due to the Coronavirus, on Sept. 27, 2020, which happens to be her birthday. Happy Heavenly Birthday Dear Colleen.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
