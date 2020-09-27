DEARTH, Colleen Mary (Murray) with her daughter Peyton holding one hand, and her mother Maureen holding the other hand, Colleen peacefully passed away on Sept. 15, 2020 at 1:13 pm. Born Sept. 27, 1967 to William and Maureen Murray, Colleen was raised in New Providence, NJ until she moved to Florida to attend St. Leo College where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1989. She had a long career first with Smith Barney and then with Jaffe Tilchin Wealth Management. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dearth; her daughter, Peyton Patterson; her son, Jacob Patterson; her brother, Patrick Murray; and her mother, Maureen Murray. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a Celebration of Life, by invitation only, due to the Coronavirus, on Sept. 27, 2020, which happens to be her birthday. Happy Heavenly Birthday Dear Colleen.



