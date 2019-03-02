Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Collins CONNER. View Sign

CONNER, Collins



74, passed away February 21, 2019, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Joseph Arnold and Margaret Flannery Arnold, as well as her older brother, Phil. She was a single mother, and is survived by her four daughters, Shannon (Scott) McLeish, Christian (Steve Parrish) Tharp, Damien (Daniel Mitchell) Conner, and Erin (Brett) Milam. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three brothers, Jay (Harriet), Chris (Mary Ann), and Steve; five nieces and four nephews, and many treasured friends. Collins lived in Spring Hill, Florida for more than 30 years before moving to Gainesville in 2016. She was deeply committed to her community, volunteering for several organizations, including the Spring Hill Civic Association, and several years of fierce advocacy for abused and neglected children as a Guardian ad Litem. She faced adversity and countless obstacles throughout her life. Nevertheless, she was always a model of resilience, love, hard work, generosity, empathy, integrity, humility, charity, activism, humor, and persistence. She was the Supreme Overlord of moms. She was a lion. Her absence leaves a vacancy so profound, we will forever feel the enormity of our loss.

