Colonel Phyllis PARCELLS
PARCELLS, Colonel Phyllis P. USAF (Ret.) passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at the age of 86, at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL after a brief illness. A visitation will be held at Curlew Hills Funeral Home, Palm Harbor, Saturday, June 11, 5-7 pm, followed by a service at 7 pm. Burial at a future date will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC. Contributions may be made to Women's Memorial Foundation, 200 North Glebe Rd., Arlington, VA 22203. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Palm Harbor

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
JUL
11
Service
07:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
