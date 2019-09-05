Concetta WEAVER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Concetta WEAVER.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

WEAVER, Concetta C. 72, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned August 31, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Marion Leon Weaver; sons, Michael T. Weaver Sr. and Elvis L. Weaver; daughters, Sonya and Toni Murph and April Weaver; six brothers; four sisters; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grand-children; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8:15 pm, with wake 7:15-8:15 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 7, 12 pm, at St. John P.B. Church, 1002 Palmetto St., Clearwater, FL. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.