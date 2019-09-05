WEAVER, Concetta C. 72, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned August 31, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Marion Leon Weaver; sons, Michael T. Weaver Sr. and Elvis L. Weaver; daughters, Sonya and Toni Murph and April Weaver; six brothers; four sisters; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grand-children; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8:15 pm, with wake 7:15-8:15 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 7, 12 pm, at St. John P.B. Church, 1002 Palmetto St., Clearwater, FL. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019