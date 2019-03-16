Conchetta HOLLMAN

HOLLMON, Conchetta

61, of St. Petersburg, passed March 5, 2019. She is survived by children, Terrance McKay and Nikiara Hollmon; dad, Joe Watkins Sr.; and siblings, Joe Watkins Jr., Derwin Hollmon, Melvin Hooker, Anthony Hooker, Darryl Hooker, Reginald Hooker, Tonya Tucker, Anetra Byrd, Tammie Hollmon and Calandra Hollmon. Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 16, 11 am at:

Davis and Davis FS (727) 345-4444
Davis and Davis Funeral Services
5730 15th Avenue South
Gulfport, FL 33707
727-345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019
