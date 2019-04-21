Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Congetta Krauss "Connie" KRAUSS SPINELLA. View Sign

KRAUSS SPINELLA, Congetta "Connie"



passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. She was born October 6, 1928 in Manhattan, New York to her parents John and Providence Spinella. She was the oldest of six children and they moved to South Jersey when she was 10 years old, where her and her family lived and work the family farms. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Krauss Stobbe and son-in-law, John; her sons, Enrico "Rick" Rossano and daughter-in-law, Cindy; John and Armando Rossano; grandchildren, James, Desiree, Paul, Dawn, Rick, Kerri, Janice; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Sidney, Alex and Avery; sisters, Providence "Barbara", Jean and brother, John Spinella; many loving nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Anthony. She was raised as a strong Pentecostal Christian by her mother, Frances, and was baptized in the Holy Spirit at the young age of just 16 years old. She loved the Lord and her family more than anything in the world. She dedicated most of her life to worshipping and loving God and her family. She would often go without to give to others if there was a need. It was very important to her to obey God and tithe. She was an excellent cook and baker and would show her care and love for her family and friends by always sharing her gourmet treats. A church service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

