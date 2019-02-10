|
LETO, Connie C.
Connie passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on October 30, 1925 and was a resident of Tampa. She retired from The Supervisor of Elections Office after 33 years of service. Connie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Tony Leto; son, John Leto and grandson, Daniel Byrnes. She is survived by her son, Tony Leto; grandchildren, Nicole (John) Byrnes and Ryan Leto; great-grandchildren, Nick and Danielle Byrnes; nephew, Joe Perez and daughter-in-law, Anna Leto. The family will receive friends and family at Boza & Roel Funeral Home from 11 am-1 pm on Wednesday, February 13. A Graveside Service will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tampa.
Boza and Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019