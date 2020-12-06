FISH, Connie Paul Edward was born Sept. 18, 1938 and died Dec. 1, 2020. Born and raised in Chaf-fee, Missouri, Connie joined the United States Air Force and gave 21 years of service. He retired in 1977 and continued his career with the City of Tampa while earning a psychology degree and a master's in city planning. Connie was a devoted Christian and served as a soloist, congregational speaker, and ministry speaker to young adults and professionals. He was an avid golfer, sports enthusiast, and servant of the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, DeAnn; and stepchildren, Kathy Jones, Roger Fisher, and Janette Surrett. Services will be Monday, December 7, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories.



