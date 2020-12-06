1/1
Connie FISH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FISH, Connie Paul Edward was born Sept. 18, 1938 and died Dec. 1, 2020. Born and raised in Chaf-fee, Missouri, Connie joined the United States Air Force and gave 21 years of service. He retired in 1977 and continued his career with the City of Tampa while earning a psychology degree and a master's in city planning. Connie was a devoted Christian and served as a soloist, congregational speaker, and ministry speaker to young adults and professionals. He was an avid golfer, sports enthusiast, and servant of the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, DeAnn; and stepchildren, Kathy Jones, Roger Fisher, and Janette Surrett. Services will be Monday, December 7, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved