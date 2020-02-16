Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Sedita. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM OLPH Catholic Church 1711 E. 11th Ave. Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDITA, Connie Perrone 98, a Tampa, FL resident went to be with the Lord February 12, 2020. Connie was preceded in death by Joe Sedita, her loving husband of 74 years; her parents, Salvatore and Angelina Guastella Perrone and daughter, Angie Jo Sedita. Connie was born on Third Ave in Ybor City. Her family came to America from Allesandra della Rocca and Santo Stefano. She was very proud of her Sicilian heritage. Connie was a parishioner of OLPH Catholic Church. She was active in both The Italian Club of Tampa and The Italian Club Cemetery Committee. She was a tireless fundraiser and benefactor for the restoration of the Club and the perpetual care of the cemetery. If you knew Connie than you had to know her beloved husband Joe... the most important and best thing that ever happened in her life. She and Joe raised two daughters, Marie Polo, married to Mario Polo. Their second daughter Angie Jo "her angel" passed at the age of 18 in 1968. Connie dedicated her life to her family. While raising her daughters, Connie was an important part of their family business, The Oak Tree Market, a neighborhood grocery store which they operated from 1945-1970. Connie will always be remembered as a loving devoted Daughter, Wife, Mother, Nana and Zia. Her survivors include her daughter, Marie Polo and husband Mario Polo; her grandson, Robbie Polo and his wife, Devon and great grandson, Austin Polo; niece, Angie Lazzara and husband Robert; nephews, Sam Perrone and wife Charlene and Tony Perrone and wife Lois. The Family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020, 5-8 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue, Tampa, FL 33618. A Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at OLPH Catholic Church, 1711 E. 11th Ave, Tampa, Fl 33606. Entombment will follow in the Italian Club Mausoleum. Active pallbearers include: Mario, Robbie and Austin Polo, Sam and Tony Perrone, Robert Lazzara and Joe Perez. Honorary pallbearers include, Chad Lazzara, David Cura, Bob Carpenter, Darrell Jones and Jimmy Castillo. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Connie's memory may be made to Lifepath Hospice and The Italian Club Cemetery, Inc. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

SEDITA, Connie Perrone 98, a Tampa, FL resident went to be with the Lord February 12, 2020. Connie was preceded in death by Joe Sedita, her loving husband of 74 years; her parents, Salvatore and Angelina Guastella Perrone and daughter, Angie Jo Sedita. Connie was born on Third Ave in Ybor City. Her family came to America from Allesandra della Rocca and Santo Stefano. She was very proud of her Sicilian heritage. Connie was a parishioner of OLPH Catholic Church. She was active in both The Italian Club of Tampa and The Italian Club Cemetery Committee. She was a tireless fundraiser and benefactor for the restoration of the Club and the perpetual care of the cemetery. If you knew Connie than you had to know her beloved husband Joe... the most important and best thing that ever happened in her life. She and Joe raised two daughters, Marie Polo, married to Mario Polo. Their second daughter Angie Jo "her angel" passed at the age of 18 in 1968. Connie dedicated her life to her family. While raising her daughters, Connie was an important part of their family business, The Oak Tree Market, a neighborhood grocery store which they operated from 1945-1970. Connie will always be remembered as a loving devoted Daughter, Wife, Mother, Nana and Zia. Her survivors include her daughter, Marie Polo and husband Mario Polo; her grandson, Robbie Polo and his wife, Devon and great grandson, Austin Polo; niece, Angie Lazzara and husband Robert; nephews, Sam Perrone and wife Charlene and Tony Perrone and wife Lois. The Family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020, 5-8 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue, Tampa, FL 33618. A Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at OLPH Catholic Church, 1711 E. 11th Ave, Tampa, Fl 33606. Entombment will follow in the Italian Club Mausoleum. Active pallbearers include: Mario, Robbie and Austin Polo, Sam and Tony Perrone, Robert Lazzara and Joe Perez. Honorary pallbearers include, Chad Lazzara, David Cura, Bob Carpenter, Darrell Jones and Jimmy Castillo. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Connie's memory may be made to Lifepath Hospice and The Italian Club Cemetery, Inc. Blount & Curry Carrollwood www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close