HILL, Constance "Connie" passed away on August 17, 2019, surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren at Suncoast Hospice. She was born 81 years ago in New York to Louis and Mildred Gagliardo and raised by John and Angelina Ursetti. Connie was a woman of many interests and talents and lived an amazing life. She lost her husband, John of 60 years this past March. Connie is survived by her four children, Adonna, John, Kathleen, and Maureen; her five grandchildren, Nichole, Nicholas, Gabriella, Kathryn, and Matthew; and three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Aubriana, and Kiara; her sister-in-law, Nancy; and niece, Julie. She moved to Land O' Lakes, Florida 27 years ago. Services were held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home in New Port Richey. Donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice or to any animal rescue of your choice.

