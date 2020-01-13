Constance LIN (1922 - 2020)
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Chinese Christian Alliance Church
312 E. 127th Avenue
Tampa, FL
LIN, Constance Chang Teh Yung 97, passed on January 10, 2020. Born February 8, 1922 in Shanghai China, she is survived by her sons, Raymond (Loyti) and Sherman; daughter-in-law, Jeanette, grandchildren, James, Katherine, and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Jessica and Justin. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip and her eldest son, Tony. Constance attended the University of Shanghai, graduating in 1944 with a degree in Physics. She retired in 1987 as one of the chief computer programmers (Systems Analyst) for the City of Tampa. As a Tampa resident for over 50 years, she helped to found the Chinese Christian Alliance Church, 312 E. 127th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612, where a memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, January 18, to be followed by a short reception in the fellowship hall. Friends of the family are welcome to attend. More information about Constance can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/constance-lin-8993545
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 13, 2020
