LIN, Constance Chang Teh Yung 97, passed on January 10, 2020. Born February 8, 1922 in Shanghai China, she is survived by her sons, Raymond (Loyti) and Sherman; daughter-in-law, Jeanette, grandchildren, James, Katherine, and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Jessica and Justin. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip and her eldest son, Tony. Constance attended the University of Shanghai, graduating in 1944 with a degree in Physics. She retired in 1987 as one of the chief computer programmers (Systems Analyst) for the City of Tampa. As a Tampa resident for over 50 years, she helped to found the Chinese Christian Alliance Church, 312 E. 127th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612, where a memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, January 18, to be followed by a short reception in the fellowship hall. Friends of the family are welcome to attend. More information about Constance can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/constance-lin-8993545
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 13, 2020