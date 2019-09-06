OBISPO, Constance Claire (Ehrlacher) 81, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children. She was predeceased by her daughter, Bernadette Coleman Hollingsworth; her sister, Colette K. Chandler; son-in-law, Victor Anthony Pittelli Sr. Constance is survived by her children, Anna Maria Coleman Popham (Dennis), Kathleen Coleman Scanlon (Everett-Scoop), Constance Coleman Pittelli, John S. Coleman, Ronald P. Coleman (Andrea), Colleen Coleman Jarman (Mike), Lani Obispo Baumanis, Maria Obispo Flemming, Geraldine Obispo Bullard, Theresa Obispo Coker, and Josephine Obispo; as well as 36 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation is today Friday September 6, 2019, 5-8 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, 6919 Providence Rd. Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Nativity Catholic Church, Brandon. For complete obituary please go to serenitymeadows.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019