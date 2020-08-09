Constance PETERSON-BATTLE

PETERSON-BATTLE, Constance Delores"Connie" died August 5, 2020. 70, with adoring love, sadness and much respect, we say goodbye and welcome home to Constance (Connie) Delores Peterson-Battle. A Saint Petersburg native born to Alonzo and Jimmy Dale Peterson. The eldest of eight children Connie is survived by two children, Gregory and Fredrica; and six siblings. Connie became the Patriarch of her family at a young age after the passing of her mother which wasn't an easy task, but she did all that she could, given the very little that existed for economically challenged African Americans at that time. A graduate of Gibbs High School, she was a working single mother and doing all that she could to stress the importance of faith and education in her household. Connie spent the next 20+ years working as a dedicated CNA primarily for the Bay Pines Veterans Administration Hospital where she cared for our Nations Veterans. A plain-spoken woman who always endeavored to speak her mind, possessed a deep inner strength, quick wit and compassion unrivaled by anyone her children has ever known. She will be forever cherished in our hearts and greatly missed. Arrangements are being handled by Florida Direct Cremation, and a remembrance/ celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store