Cora Metzger

METZGER, Cora B. A longtime resident of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Bronx, New York and Bradenton, Florida passed away July 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Metzger, founding president and director of Peoples Bank of Tampa, which through several merges over the years was finally absorbed into The Bank of America. She was also predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Mary (Jeanette) Bertlanzo; her sisters, Leona V. Bertlanzo and Marie B. Watson. She dearly loved her family and friends, and is survived by Velma-Jean Kato, whom she always thought of as a daughter; grandchildren, Karen and Reza Ghazi-Hosseini; great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Kimberly Ghazi-Hosseini. She is also survived by her goddaughter, Roxanne R. Wilder; her best friends, Lee Stretchberry and Jeri Layfield, as well as other very special and loved friends. She majored in piano and organ Gregorian music as well as clarinet and voice. She went on to complete her studies at the Juilliard School of Music, and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She was well known in musical circles in New York and also entertained for the USO World War II. Donations in Mrs. Metzger's memory may be made to Judeo Christian Health Clinic, Inc., 4118 N. Mac Dill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607. There will be a visitation from 10-11 am and service from 11 am-12 pm at Boza & Roel Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Followed by an entombment at Myrtle Hill Memory Gardens. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



