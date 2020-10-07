Cora TALBERT

TALBERT, Cora Sheffield 92, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home October 5, 2020. She was a devoted member of St Mark M.B. Church. She is survived by her sons, S.T. Crumbs, Donald Morse (Yvonne) and Ronald Wayne Morse; daughters, Lillian Freeney and Sandra Morse Patterson (Joe T. Patterson); brother, Horrass Sheffield (Willie Mae); 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 10, 10 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 7, 2020.