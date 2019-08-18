SYRASKI, Corey Vincent age 27, of New Port Richey, died Aug. 10, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Lynda Warsaw; father, David Syraski (Patty); brother, Christopher; stepbrothers and sister; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Corey was a creative artist, a gift he inherited from his grandfather. He loved basketball both on and off the court. The Lord embraced him and brought his saddened soul on Earth to eternal joy in Heaven. Private prayer memorial to follow September 7, 2019, 12-2 pm at the Syraski Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019