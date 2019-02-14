GIBSON, Corey T. Sr.
47, of St Petersburg, passed Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He graduated from Boca Ciega High School and attended Tallahassee Community College. He was employed with the Leon County Schools as a bus driver. He is survived by daughter, Courtney Gibson; son, Corey Gibson Jr.; mother, Mable Gibson; sisters, Linda Terrell (Tom) and Lori Gibson; aunts, Joann Andrews and Peggy Brown (Jerome); uncle, March Bell Jr. (Minnie); and a host of other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019, 4-7 pm, with Funeral Services Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12 pm, both at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, 1045 16th Street South.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2019