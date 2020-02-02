Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne CARLTON-HOUSTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARLTON-HOUSTON, Corinne Campo 97 years old of Tampa, FL passed away peacefully December 31, 2019 under the compassionate care of Suncoast Hospice / Empath Health in Palm Harbor, FL. She was born November 16, 1922 in Houma, LA before relocating with her family to West Tampa in 1925. Corinne was a WWII war veteran serving in the U.S. Coast Guard 1944-1946. She married William (Bill) Carlton in 1947 and later moved to Odessa, FL where they lived and raised three sons. During that time, Corinne was an active member in the Keystone Civic Association and American Legion Post 147. After Bill's passing in 1974, she remained in Odessa where she later married H. Clay Houston of Tampa in 1977. Together they relocated to St. Petersburg, FL where Corinne and Clay spent 13 wonderful years of adventurous travel until Clay's death in 1990. Corinne returned to Tampa in 1994 residing in Carrollwood until 2011. During that time she was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Carrollwood OWLS and several bridge clubs. Corinne relocated to Palm Harbor, FL where she spent her remaining years in a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Corinne will always be remembered for her quick wit, infectious laugh and sweet disposition. She is preceded in death by her parents, Velma Giroir and Sebastian Campo; brothers, Estellite and Joseph Campo; sisters, Margaret Campo Linton-Klunk and Angie Campo Hillebrant. She is survived by three sons; Thomas R. Carlton (Gail) N. Augusta, SC, Bruce W. Carlton (Barbara) Denver, NC, and Daniel M. Carlton (Eileen) Palm Harbor, FL; five grandchildren; Zachariah Carlton, Jacob Carlton, Duncan Carlton (Sarah), Elizabeth Carlton, and Kate Carlton-Roddy (John); one great-grandchild, Vivienne Carlton. Interment will take place with honors at the Florida National Cemetery, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Bushnell, FL.

