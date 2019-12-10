GOODRICH, Corliss Mae "Corky" 74, from Beloit, WI, passed away December 3, 2019 in Largo, FL. A wonderful woman with a love and zest for life, Corky is survived by her three sons; four granddaughters, Sarah, Haley, Cassidy, Aliegha; and three great-granddaughters. Involved in her community, Corky is survived by her many friends within Imperial Palms. Loved by all who knew her, she will be deeply missed. Services will be held at Abbey Affordable Funeral Services, 12541 Ulmerton Road, Largo, Tuesday, December 10, from 5-7 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019