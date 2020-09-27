1/1
Cornealius GUY
GUY, Cornealius "Freddy" 90, of St. Petersburg passed away peacefully at home, September 23, 2020. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He also proudly served as a firefighter at St. Petersburg Fire Dept. for 43 years. Cornealius is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lois; sons, Gary (Dixie), Steven (Cheryl), David (Debbie) and daughter, Connie; grandchildren, Gary Jr. (Brianna), Spencer, Trevor, and Kaitlyn (Michael). A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anderson McQueen

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
