Cornelia Biggers
BIGGERS, Cornelia Anderson died April 23, 2020. Cornelia was born to Ann Maria (Riddell) and William Arthur Anderson in Iowa City, Iowa, where she spent her childhood. She had fond memories of her years at University High School, where she began to play the bassoon. She went on to play for the Orchestra at the University of Iowa, from which she graduated in 1957, summa cum laude. She and her husband, James Wesley Biggers, moved to the Tampa Bay area early in their careers and devoted their lives to the Church and to music. Author of The Contrabasson: A Guide To Performance, she became known to bassoonists everywhere. She played bassoon and contrabassoon in many orchestras in the area, among them the Richey Community Orchestra, Tampa Philharmonic, Florida Symphony, Gulf Coast Symphony, and Imperial Symphony. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim. She is survived by her brother, Hugh (Wendy) and nieces, Zoe, Shelby (Ross) and nephew, Ian. The family expresses appreciation to Suncoast Hospice Care, to the fine staff at Sonadora of Dunedin, and to cousin, Thomas Richardson for their loving and attentive care during the last year of her life. There will be no services. She will join her husband Jim at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, Iowa. Sunset Point Cremation

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Point Funeral Home - Clearwater
2689 Sunset Point Road
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 723-3020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cornelia was an extremely gifted musician. I played next to her in the Richey Community Orchestra for 20+ years. She was very devoted to our orchestra and I will miss her.
Denise Isaacson
Friend
So sorry yo hear it! I played with her many years in the Florida gulf coast symphony
Lewis Brinin
Coworker
I am sorry to hear of Cornelia's passing. I enjoyed playing the Masonic band with her. She will be missed. Prayers for her family and friends.
Patti RedmondMarshall
Acquaintance
I am so sorry to hear of Cornelia's passing. She was a very good musician and I had the pleasure of her playing the bassoon in the Masonic Band under my baton. May she rest in peace.
Peter and Dawn Harris
Peter Harris
Acquaintance
Cornelia was a fixture at University of Iowa Hawkeye football game watches. She sure loved her Hawkeyes and sure will be missed.
Eddie Peters
Friend
