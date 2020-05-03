BIGGERS, Cornelia Anderson died April 23, 2020. Cornelia was born to Ann Maria (Riddell) and William Arthur Anderson in Iowa City, Iowa, where she spent her childhood. She had fond memories of her years at University High School, where she began to play the bassoon. She went on to play for the Orchestra at the University of Iowa, from which she graduated in 1957, summa cum laude. She and her husband, James Wesley Biggers, moved to the Tampa Bay area early in their careers and devoted their lives to the Church and to music. Author of The Contrabasson: A Guide To Performance, she became known to bassoonists everywhere. She played bassoon and contrabassoon in many orchestras in the area, among them the Richey Community Orchestra, Tampa Philharmonic, Florida Symphony, Gulf Coast Symphony, and Imperial Symphony. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim. She is survived by her brother, Hugh (Wendy) and nieces, Zoe, Shelby (Ross) and nephew, Ian. The family expresses appreciation to Suncoast Hospice Care, to the fine staff at Sonadora of Dunedin, and to cousin, Thomas Richardson for their loving and attentive care during the last year of her life. There will be no services. She will join her husband Jim at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, Iowa. Sunset Point Cremation



