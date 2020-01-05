Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Cornelia CARLYLE


1932 - 2020
Cornelia CARLYLE Obituary
CARLYLE, Cornelia Jacoba of Seminole, FL passed away Monday, December 29, 2019. Cornelia was born October 6, 1932 in Amsterdam, Holland to parents, Cornelis and Gertruida. She was a dedicated homemaker and member of the Order of The Eastern Star. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Carlyle; her sibling, Herma; her grandson, Michael Hanks; and her great-grandchildren, Sage and Lilah Hanks. A visitation will be held in her honor at Serenity Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 4-6 pm, with a funeral service and committal service at Serenity Funeral Home to take place Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Robert Carlyle. serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
