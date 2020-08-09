1/1
Costas Gianaros
{ "" }
GIANAROS, Costas USAF (Ret.) 78, of Tarpon Springs, passed away August 3, 2020. He served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant and continued as an Electronics Engineer with Astra Products for 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Aglaia Gianaros of Tarpon Springs; two daughters, Dana Gianaros, Katrina Zazaliaris; brother, Chris Gianaros; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son, John Gianaros and grandson, Nicholas Zazaliaris. Dobies FH Tarpon Springs

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
